Gradual Clearing Tonight. Brighter Days Ahead

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gradual clearing skies tonight with some fog developing. Brighter skies and a warming trend make a return for the mid and late week. Largely dry the next few days. By this weekend, the return of more clouds, showers and some storms. While warmer days, temperatures still remain below average for mid August.

Tonight: Gradual clearing, areas of fog. Lows 55-60.

Wednesday: Early fog. Sun and clouds. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows around 60.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows low 60s.

Friday: Sun and clouds. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers, few storms. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Chance of showers, storms. Highs low 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Monday: Sun and clouds. Scattered showers, storms. Highs low 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Scattered showers, storms. Highs low 80s.

