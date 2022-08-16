Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Girl Scouts roll out a new cookie flavor

The Girl Scouts announced their latest cookie: Raspberry Rally.
The Girl Scouts announced their latest cookie: Raspberry Rally.(Girl Scouts via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Girl Scouts revealed the latest cookie in their lineup, the Raspberry Rally.

Raspberry Rally is described as a sister cookie to Thin Mints.

The cookie infused with raspberry flavor of mint and dipped in the same chocolate coating.

The Girl Scouts announced their latest cookie: Raspberry Rally.
The Girl Scouts announced their latest cookie: Raspberry Rally.(Girl Scouts via CNN Newsource)

Raspberry Rally will be the first Girl Scout cookie available only for online purchases and delivery directly to homes.

A local Girl Scout will place the order for you online. The group said the goal is to help them build e-commerce skills.

The new cookies will be available during the 2023 cookie season, which runs from January to April.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport home after fire
Crozet family’s home catches fire on Old Trail Drive
Police said a wallaby was spotted in Stark County, Ohio. (Source: Kegan and Summer Powell via...
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
Diverging Diamond Interchange construction at I-64/ Exit 124
VDOT gives update on I-64 exit 124 in Albemarle Co.
ACPD
Dead body found in Rivanna River

Latest News

The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo, on Sept. 28, 2020. A new Tiktok trend reportedly details...
16-year-old arrested for stealing cars as part of TikTok challenge
FILE - Visitors view the dramatic bend in the Colorado River at the popular Horseshoe Bend in...
Drought-stricken states to get less Colorado River water, officials announce
School bus (FILE)
Charlottesville City Schools still looking to fill majority of bus driving staff
The Virginia Department of Health is regularly updating its website with monkeypox cases in the...
Tracking monkeypox cases in Virginia