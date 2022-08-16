BRAFB stays fully stocked through inflation, supply chain issues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Inflation has more people running to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank for help, but that means it has to make sure it is constantly stocked up in order to help everyone.

The BRAFB says that despite supply chain issues and inflation, it has no shortage of food available. Though it wants to keep it this way, which is why NBC29 is partnering with the food bank for its summer fund drive to support these efforts.

“There’s a team that raises funds and there’s a team that procures food, and it’s our job to make sure the food keeps flowing,” Food Sourcing Manager Greg Knight said. “Our development team here has done a fine job of building relationships and getting those donations to get what we need, but with costs rising along with everything else, it becomes more of a challenge.”

“Much of the food we have onsite right now came with state funding as part of the Virginia Agriculture Food Assistance Program, so that’s been a real boost for us because it didn’t hit our budget, it was state funds,” Knight said.

Although the state funds helped immensely, Knight has already had to readjust the budget. He says some other government funds are already gone.

“We’ve become accustomed to having a lot of frozen frozen protein, a lot of variety that simply not there now, so that we’re trying to be more judicious with how we go about selecting that food, which also leads to the question of ‘If we have that shortfall where do we get it?’” Knight said.

The community, donors, and farmers play a large role in keeping the warehouse stocked and full, with produce making up 29% of the BRAFB supply, avoiding major supply chain issues.

“While we have plenty and we intend to keep plenty, we have to have the resources to keep having that. It really is not just what we do, and it’s not just what our agencies do, but it’s what our community does with us,” Knight said.

If you want to help the food bank maintain an ample supply of food, you can donate to our summer fund drive here here.

