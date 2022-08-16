Advertise With Us
AM drizzle and showers

Improving later today and the mid-week
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:35 AM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning drizzle, showers and fog is expected to fade by this afternoon. As low pressure pulls away, high pressure will begin to build in. Expect to see a beautiful pattern setting up for the mid-week. Humidity will gradually build as we approach the weekend. We’ll also see our chances for scattered showers and storms Saturday and Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Morning drizzle, showers, & fog, High: mid 70s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, areas of fog, Low: around 60

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Clouds increase, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Partly sunny, few showers, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

