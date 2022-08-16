ACPS employees fill Ting Pavilion ahead of kickoff of the school year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County teachers and staff are being recognized for the difference they make for students.

A division-wide convocation was held at the Ting Pavilion Tuesday, August 16.

“We make a difference everyday with the work we do. We make a difference for our students, we make a difference for our families, and we make a difference for each other,” Superintendent Matthew Haas said.

“The difference that they make every single day in every student’s life,” Supervisor Donna Price said. “And that difference is going to carry them forward for the rest of their lives.”

Students head back to classrooms Wednesday, August 24. The challenges for this academic year will be different than last year, or even the year before.

“How exciting it is after two-and-a-half years of the pandemic to be going back full score, full bore. I’ve never had this much enthusiasm anywhere,” Price said. “This was a great moment to bring everybody together to start this year.”

This division-wide convocation was supported by Albemarle Foundation for Education.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.