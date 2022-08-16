3 people hurt in Chesterfield wrong-way crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Three people were taken to the hospital after the crash happened on Route 1 overnight.

Police say a Chevy Cruze was driving against traffic near Chippenham Parkway when it hit another vehicle head-on.

Police say they’re working to determine if the driver of the Chevy was under the influence.

All three people are expected to recover.

