3 people hurt in Chesterfield wrong-way crash

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Three people were taken to the hospital after the crash happened on Route 1 overnight.

Police say a Chevy Cruze was driving against traffic near Chippenham Parkway when it hit another vehicle head-on.

Police say they’re working to determine if the driver of the Chevy was under the influence.

All three people are expected to recover.

