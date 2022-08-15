Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Some Slow Improvements Tuesday Afternoon. Week of Below Average Temps

Station App graphic(WVIR)
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Below average temperatures for mid August will continue all this week. Clouds, some of and off showers, drizzle and fog will remain with us tonight and through Tuesday morning. Some sun is expected to return for the afternoon with temperatures reaching into low to mid 70s. Drier and more sunshine for the mid and late week. By this weekend, the return of more clouds, showers and some storms.

Tonight: Cloudy, some showers, drizzle and fog. Lows low 60s.

Tuesday: Mainly AM showers, drizzle and fog. Some partly sunny skies devlelop by PM. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Highs 75-80. Lows around 60.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows low 60s.

Friday: Sun and clouds. Highs low 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs upper 70s. Lows upper 60s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Chance of showers, storm. Highs low 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Monday: Sun and clouds. Scattered showers, storms. Highs around 80.

