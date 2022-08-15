CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The work week is getting off to a soggy start. We’ll have periods of rain today into tonight, and tapering off Tuesday morning. As drier air begins to work into the region, skies will become mostly cloudy tomorrow afternoon. Expect to see partly sunny skies Wednesday. We’ll have cooler than normal temperatures for the next few days. 60s today and near 80 by the middle of the week. Our next chance for widespread showers will be this weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy skies, periods of rain, High: upper 60s

Tonight: Cloudy with fog and scattered showers, Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Morning showers, mostly cloudy, High: low 70s...Low: around 60

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, periods of rain, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.