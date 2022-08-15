Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Request for honorary street renames

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s an effort to have two more streets renamed in Charlottesville.

One request is for part of Lankford Avenue to be named in honor of Reverend Alvin Edwards, who also once served as mayor.

The other is a stretch of Ridge Street / McIntire Road, between West Main Street and Preston Avenue. That could be known as Vinegar Hill Boulevard.

Vinegar Hill, a predominantly Black neighborhood, was leveled under the guise of urban renewal.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
ACPD provides update on missing sisters
Davenport home after fire
Crozet family’s home catches fire on Old Trail Drive
Police said a wallaby was spotted in Stark County, Ohio. (Source: Kegan and Summer Powell via...
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
ACPD
Dead body found in Rivanna River

Latest News

Shell gas station
Gas prices declining in Charlottesville
Charlottesville City Hall
Charlottesville discussing collective bargaining
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
BRAFB working towards a healthier community through long-term plans
CVille Band celebrates 100th Anniversary
Cville Band honors 100th anniversary with celebration