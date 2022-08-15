Request for honorary street renames

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s an effort to have two more streets renamed in Charlottesville.

One request is for part of Lankford Avenue to be named in honor of Reverend Alvin Edwards, who also once served as mayor.

The other is a stretch of Ridge Street / McIntire Road, between West Main Street and Preston Avenue. That could be known as Vinegar Hill Boulevard.

Vinegar Hill, a predominantly Black neighborhood, was leveled under the guise of urban renewal.

