Refugee family claims health risk in IRC-provided home

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A family from Afghanistan is trying to start a new life in the Charlottesville area, but says they’re now dealing with a health issue.

Atiqullah Andish and his family came here to escape the war.

“Our life was in danger in Afghanistan. My family’s life and my life was in danger, so we came through the Special Immigration Visa process,” Andish said.

The family is receiving help from the International Rescue Committee, including a place to live. However, there are some unwelcomed guests in the home.

“The bugs, you know, the cockroaches were all over the place,” Andish said. “We’re human beings, no one wants to be in this kind of house.”

The family says the bugs are crawling all over, leaving bites, and making it difficult to sleep.

Andish says he asked to see the house before moving in: “They rejected. They said, ‘Due to the shortage of the housing we’re not able to allow you to see the house first,’” he said.

The father thinks the IRC has a responsibility to make sure the home is safe.

NBC29 has reached out the the IRC for comment with no response as of August 15.

