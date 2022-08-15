Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Refugee family claims health risk in IRC-provided home

Antish family says they find bugs in their IRC provided home, making it difficult to sleep...
Antish family says they find bugs in their IRC provided home, making it difficult to sleep through the night(wvir)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A family from Afghanistan is trying to start a new life in the Charlottesville area, but says they’re now dealing with a health issue.

Atiqullah Andish and his family came here to escape the war.

“Our life was in danger in Afghanistan. My family’s life and my life was in danger, so we came through the Special Immigration Visa process,” Andish said.

The family is receiving help from the International Rescue Committee, including a place to live. However, there are some unwelcomed guests in the home.

“The bugs, you know, the cockroaches were all over the place,” Andish said. “We’re human beings, no one wants to be in this kind of house.”

The family says the bugs are crawling all over, leaving bites, and making it difficult to sleep.

Andish says he asked to see the house before moving in: “They rejected. They said, ‘Due to the shortage of the housing we’re not able to allow you to see the house first,’” he said.

The father thinks the IRC has a responsibility to make sure the home is safe.

NBC29 has reached out the the IRC for comment with no response as of August 15.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
ACPD provides update on missing sisters
Davenport home after fire
Crozet family’s home catches fire on Old Trail Drive
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
Police said a wallaby was spotted in Stark County, Ohio. (Source: Kegan and Summer Powell via...
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
Charlottesville police (FILE)
CPD investigating shooting near Tonsler Park

Latest News

The Big Man Foundation
JMU alum starts nonprofit to help coaches who are facing hardships
Glenn Youngkin (FILE)
Lawsuit claims Gov. Youngkin received improper tax-free bonus in 2020
Charlottesville (FILE)
Charlottesville working to lower greenhouse gas emissions
Charlottesville High School
New principal starting at Charlottesville High School