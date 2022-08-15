Hundreds of UVA football fans gather for Meet the Team Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The college football season is just around the corner. The University of Virginia Cavaliers play their season opener in less than two weeks.

Fans flooded the Scott Stadium concourse Sunday, August 14, for Meet The Team Day.

The line was long to see Quarterback Brennan Armstrong.

“I’m happy their out here. It’s actually fun to have this experience with them, you don’t usually get to meet all of them all the time,” Armstrong said.

“It’s amazing to see how many people care about you outside of football. Yeah, these fans know us as football players, but some of them really care about how you are,” Jay Woolfolk said.

The annual event was canceled the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, making today extra special.

“Just the genuine nice personalities of the guys. They’re very polite,” Sharon Salzberg said. “They’re a tribute to this university, not just sports, but academically.”

The day was a new experience for Coach Tony Elliott, too.

“It’s awesome just to see the fan support,” the coach said. “Really excited for our guys to get to engage with the fans, lets us now that football is here.”

The Cavaliers will play seven home games at Scott Stadium this upcoming season, starting against Richmond.

