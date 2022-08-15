FBI testing leads to new findings in ‘Rust’ movie shooting

(CNN) - Actor Alec Baldwin is taking issue with an FBI report about the October shooting death of a cinematographer on the set of his movie “Rust.”

The FBI says the gun Baldwin was holding when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot could not have been fired without the trigger being pulled.

Baldwin’s attorney said Sunday that the report is being “misconstrued” and that “the gun fired in testing only one time – without having to pull the trigger – when the hammer was pulled back and the gun broke in two different places.”

The attorney added, “The FBI was unable to fire the gun in any prior test, even when pulling the trigger, because it was in such poor condition.”

Baldwin told ABC News in December he cocked the gun, but that “the trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger.”

The FBI forensics report says if the gun was cocked the trigger had to have been pulled for the gun to fire.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office now has the FBI report as it continues its investigation into the shooting. Investigators will focus on how a live round of ammunition may have made it onto the movie set.

