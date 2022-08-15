Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Discover Black C-Ville Digital Trail gets national recognition

By Bria Stith
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Discover Black C-Ville Digital Trail is getting national recognition for shining a light on Black-owned businesses and attractions in the Charlottesville area.

The mission is to highlight the diversity offered around the city.

The U.S. Travel Association awarded the Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau the Destiny Award for this community-led initiative.

“What is so amazing about this award is that it was the community behind it, you know? It’s personally so satisfying to win an award, but I have never felt prouder of work that I have done and and work that has been done with the community,” Executive Director Courtney Cacatian said.

Cacatian says Discover C-Ville invites Black visitors to come to Charlottesville and feel comfortable while here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
ACPD provides update on missing sisters
Davenport home after fire
Crozet family’s home catches fire on Old Trail Drive
Police said a wallaby was spotted in Stark County, Ohio. (Source: Kegan and Summer Powell via...
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
ACPD
Dead body found in Rivanna River

Latest News

Charlottesville City Hall
Charlottesville discussing collective bargaining
Lankford Ave is requested for honorary street name designations.
Request for honorary street renames
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
BRAFB working towards a healthier community through long-term plans
CVille Band celebrates 100th Anniversary
Cville Band honors 100th anniversary with celebration
Diverging Diamond Interchange construction at I-64/ Exit 124
VDOT gives update on I-64 exit 124 in Albemarle Co.