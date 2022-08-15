Discover Black C-Ville Digital Trail gets national recognition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Discover Black C-Ville Digital Trail is getting national recognition for shining a light on Black-owned businesses and attractions in the Charlottesville area.

The mission is to highlight the diversity offered around the city.

The U.S. Travel Association awarded the Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau the Destiny Award for this community-led initiative.

“What is so amazing about this award is that it was the community behind it, you know? It’s personally so satisfying to win an award, but I have never felt prouder of work that I have done and and work that has been done with the community,” Executive Director Courtney Cacatian said.

Cacatian says Discover C-Ville invites Black visitors to come to Charlottesville and feel comfortable while here.

