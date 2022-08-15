Advertise With Us
2022-08-15
Cville Band honors 100th anniversary with celebration

By Bria Stith
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Band will be celebrating its 100th anniversary Tuesday, August 16, with a centennial concert.

The band was established in 1922, and is one of the oldest operating community bands in the United States.

Members and directors volunteer thousands of hours a year to bring music to the community.

“It’s a volunteer band and they do it for the love of music and giving back to the community,” Music Director Steve Layman said. “We’ve got Big Ray Cadell, local favorite trumpet player. We’ve got U.S. Army Brass Quintet from Washington D.C. going to be with us. Bob McDonald from the Army course is going to be our vocalist, and Paul Martha is going to be our guest composer and conductor.”

The concert is free and will be held at Ting Pavilion. To support The Charlottesville Band here is a link to its website to donate.

