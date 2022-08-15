Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Cloudy and cooler with periods of rain

Mid-week improvements
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Grab the umbrella. We’ll see cloudy skies today with periods of rain. Our wind will be coming form the east, and that will keep temperatures in the 60s. Scattered showers will move through the region tonight into early Tuesday. By the middle of the week, look for improving conditions, and a gradual warming trend. Our next chance for more widespread rain will be this weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: upper 60s

Tonight: Scattered showers & fog, Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Morning showers, mostly cloudy, High: low 70s...Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

