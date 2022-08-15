Cloudy and cooler with periods of rain
Mid-week improvements
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Grab the umbrella. We’ll see cloudy skies today with periods of rain. Our wind will be coming form the east, and that will keep temperatures in the 60s. Scattered showers will move through the region tonight into early Tuesday. By the middle of the week, look for improving conditions, and a gradual warming trend. Our next chance for more widespread rain will be this weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: upper 60s
Tonight: Scattered showers & fog, Low: low 60s
Tuesday: Morning showers, mostly cloudy, High: low 70s...Low: low 60s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 60s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s
Sunday: Clouds & sun, showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
