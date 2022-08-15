Charlottesville looking to approve more funding for Belmont Bridge

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Belmont Bridge project is getting more expensive.

Charlottesville City Council has an opportunity late Monday, August 15, to approve more funding: Adding another $2.7 million to the roughly $35 million project. The extra federal money would come from the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The funds are to help the project stay on schedule if any issues pop up.

“It’s all about risk, right? So moving forward, as is with the contract that we have, we could produce the bridge. If there was something unforeseen that we did not account for in our estimate, this is what this funding is there for,” Project Manager Jeanette Janiczek said.

The added money would also help combat inflation, as material costs rise.

“Sometimes we’re having to do substitute of materials, or we’re doing revisions to the plans - to say we weren’t planning to rebuild the whole intersection with East Market, and now we are. So that’s where this funding will happen so that all of Belmont Bridge can be built,” Janiczek said.

The pedestrian underpass is the next traffic closure. It will be closed soon, but there will be signs showing which way to go instead.

