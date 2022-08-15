Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Charlottesville looking to approve more funding for Belmont Bridge

The Belmont Bridge project is getting more expensive.
The Belmont Bridge project is getting more expensive.(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Belmont Bridge project is getting more expensive.

Charlottesville City Council has an opportunity late Monday, August 15, to approve more funding: Adding another $2.7 million to the roughly $35 million project. The extra federal money would come from the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The funds are to help the project stay on schedule if any issues pop up.

“It’s all about risk, right? So moving forward, as is with the contract that we have, we could produce the bridge. If there was something unforeseen that we did not account for in our estimate, this is what this funding is there for,” Project Manager Jeanette Janiczek said.

The added money would also help combat inflation, as material costs rise.

“Sometimes we’re having to do substitute of materials, or we’re doing revisions to the plans - to say we weren’t planning to rebuild the whole intersection with East Market, and now we are. So that’s where this funding will happen so that all of Belmont Bridge can be built,” Janiczek said.

The pedestrian underpass is the next traffic closure. It will be closed soon, but there will be signs showing which way to go instead.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
ACPD provides update on missing sisters
Davenport home after fire
Crozet family’s home catches fire on Old Trail Drive
Police said a wallaby was spotted in Stark County, Ohio. (Source: Kegan and Summer Powell via...
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
ACPD
Dead body found in Rivanna River

Latest News

The Virginia Department of Health is regularly updating its website with monkeypox cases in the...
Tracking monkeypox cases in Virginia
Antish family says they find bugs in their IRC provided home, making it difficult to sleep...
Refugee family claims health risk in IRC-provided home
The Big Man Foundation
JMU alum starts nonprofit to help coaches who are facing hardships
Glenn Youngkin (FILE)
Lawsuit claims Gov. Youngkin received improper tax-free bonus in 2020