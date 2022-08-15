Charlottesville discussing collective bargaining

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council is expected to take up collective bargaining during its meeting Monday, August 15.

Collective bargaining is the process of negotiations between employer and employees to reach an agreement to regulate working conditions.

“It gives employees an opportunity to come together as a group and to try to increase the benefits or get some type of something, some need that they feel needs to be addressed. It could be in different areas,” Vice Mayor Juandiego Wade said.

This is new to the commonwealth.

“I think it’s a learning process for us as elected officials, but also for employees, as well, because it’s new,” Wade said. “Up until this year, no one could in Virginia really had experience in this.”

Monday’s meeting is just an initial draft of priorities.

“The City Manager is proposing that as part of our first sort of putting our toes in the water so to speak with unions,” Brian Pinkston said. “Three groups have already expressed interest and there’s already some union attached to those disciplines as it were, then this would be a good way for us to sort of just get started and see how this works out.”

These negotiations would be created by an independent contractor that Charlottesville would hire.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.