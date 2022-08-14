Advertise With Us
New principal starting at Charlottesville High School

Charlottesville High School Principal Rashaad Pitt (Photo courtesy CCS)
By Bria Stith
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The new principal of Charlottesville High School is set to start Monday, August 15.

Rashaad Pitt has 17 years of experience as an educator and instructional leader.

“I think there always been kind of incremental inspirations that kind of forged me to get into this role. Just a lot of mentorship and seeing where I can be most valuable and supportive to students,” he said.

Principal Pitt says he is excited to start a new journey at CHS.

