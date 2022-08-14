Advertise With Us
Lawsuit claims Gov. Youngkin received improper tax-free bonus in 2020

Glenn Youngkin (FILE)
Glenn Youngkin (FILE)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Glenn Youngkin is named in a lawsuit. It claims he received an improper tax-free bonus in 2020.

Youngkin was elected after having served as co-CEO of the Carlyle Group Private Equity Firm.

The lawsuit claims the whole senior staff received a major payout.

“When someone in high office is revealed to have gotten eight and a half million dollars and paid $0.00 in taxes, it’s an issue. It’s going to stick with him for a long time,” UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato said.

