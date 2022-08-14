Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Dead body found in Rivanna River

Dead body found in Rivanna River
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A dead body was found in the Rivanna River between Riverbend Drive and Free Bridge in the morning of Saturday, August 13.

A kayaker called Albemarle County Police around 11 Saturday morning saying they thought they saw a body. When ACPD and ACFR arrived on the scene they confirmed that to be true.

The river is still open to the public.

The medical examiner’s office in Richmond is ruling on the cause of death. They say it will be announced later in the week.

Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is also investigating.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
ACPD provides update on missing sisters
Charlottesville police (FILE)
CPD investigating shooting near Tonsler Park
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
Davenport home after fire
Crozet family’s home catches fire on Old Trail Drive
Greene County Sheriff's Office (FILE)
GCSO: 2 charged with murder in connection with Ruckersville shooting

Latest News

Dead body found in Rivanna River
Dead body found in Rivanna River
Students will be walking to school due to the national bus driver shortage.
Increase in students walking to Charlottesville public schools
Soul of Cville festival taking place August 12th-14th
Soul of Cville festival taking place August 12th-14th
A ‘Stuff the Bus’ event was held at the Walmart in Ruckersville.
Hunter Wyant Insurance held 2022 ‘Stuff the Bus’ event