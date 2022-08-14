Dead body found in Rivanna River

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A dead body was found in the Rivanna River between Riverbend Drive and Free Bridge in the morning of Saturday, August 13.

A kayaker called Albemarle County Police around 11 Saturday morning saying they thought they saw a body. When ACPD and ACFR arrived on the scene they confirmed that to be true.

The river is still open to the public.

The medical examiner’s office in Richmond is ruling on the cause of death. They say it will be announced later in the week.

Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is also investigating.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.