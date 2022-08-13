Walking vigil sheds light on the good, and reclaims ownership of August in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Just before an interfaith service in Charlottesville on Friday, August 12, the community held a “Unite the Light” walking vigil.

It made a one mile route around the city, stopping where community members stood up to hate, five years ago. Participants say doing this was a way reclaim the August 12 day and turn it in to something positive.

Now, they are inspired to create more change in the city.

“Whenever you see institutions of people willing to come together, and sacrifice their time, sacrifice ego, sacrifice their energy for the greater good, it’s always a beautiful thing. And I’m just so proud of our community for showing them that we won,” Charlottesville community activist Wes Bellamy said.

Bellamy says there’s still a lot to be done, but gathering with a walk like this is a great start.

