Soul of Cville festival taking place August 12th-14th

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The Soul of Charlottesville festival is a way to celebrate African American culture, fashion, and vendors in the community.

Around 56 vendors are out and excited for the event hosted by IX Art Park.

“Five years ago on this weekend, it was really traumatic. Many people know we had unwanted guests in town that made for a very hostile environment. This weekend and five years later, we’re just trying to bring joy to the community,” Co-Founder of Del La Roll Courtney Commander said. “We’re like the phoenix rising from the ashes, and so we’re just bringing joy and culture to Charlottesville community.”

Commander hopes that events like these can help people during difficult times.

“This event is so important to the black community to uplift each other, and just to be together and support each other, whether it’s business, whether it’s music, or whether it’s fashion, because those are all things that are driving our community,” Commander said.

We’re showcasing talent that we have here in Charlottesville, and merging it with the best entrepreneur, and then add some some stuff that we have for the culture here,” Owner of WVAI 101.3 Jamz Jaquan Middleton said.

Middleton hopes that the event will grow throughout the years.

He says last year, Soul of Cville was only one day long, and this year it is

“Turn this into something we watch on a larger scale, where we can probably one day, maybe merge it with bigger acts that are out there doing it, that will support what we’re doing in Charlottesville,” Middleton said.

The event will continue to be held at IX Art Park on Sunday, August 14.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.