Back On Track
Pleasant August Weather

Next Rain Maker Next Week
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Saturday: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance. Lows lower 60s.

Monday: Showers and thunder likely. Mostly cloudy with highs in the 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly to partly cloudy with a shower and thunderstorm. Highs in the 70s. Lows lower 60s.

Wednesday: Shower chance. Partly sunny. Highs upper 70s. Lows lower 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs near 80 degrees.

