Jefferson School African American Heritage Center holds discussion on August 12th

A closed conversation was held to discuss August 11th and 12th.
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center held a closed conversation to discuss August 11th and 12th, and what forward movement looks like.

“So, what we wanted to do today was to kind of have a closed door conversation for the African American community, and to give them an opportunity to talk amongst themselves,” Executive Director Andrea Douglas said.

The conversation helps create a space for listening.

“Community needs to come together and hear from each other, so that we can also think of questions like: What forward movement looks like? How do we assess what happened? And how do we understand the last five years and what do people want moving forward?” Douglas said. “There are a lot of things going on that people are trying to contend with, and sometimes it’s a good thing that air it all out and see what falls in, in the room that feels the heaviest, and that needs to be addressed the most urgently.”

“I hope that what is being achieved is that people feel like they’re heard. I hope that what’s being achieved is that, as processing is happening over the course of the last days in the last few weeks, that this is yet another opportunity for processing,” Douglas said.

The event had guest speakers and can be found in the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center’s Youtube page.

