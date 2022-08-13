Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Increase in students walking to Charlottesville public schools

Students will be walking to school due to the national bus driver shortage.
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There will be an increase in students walking to Charlottesville Public Schools this year.

The national bus driver shortage pushed Charlottesville to make more walk zones for students.

Public schools have doubled the amount of cross guards who will be working at key intersections.

Within the next couple of weeks, the city will be reminding drivers through yard signs and messaging boards to be aware of the increase in walkers.

“We want our families and our communities to think about safety. Certainly it’s always best to walk in groups with adults, especially for younger children,” COO of Charlottesville City Schools Kim Powell said.

There will also be weather gear available for the students who walk such as umbrellas, ponchos, and more.

