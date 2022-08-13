Hunter Wyant Insurance held 2022 ‘Stuff the Bus’ event

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A ‘Stuff the Bus’ event was held at the Walmart in Ruckersville.

The Hunter Wyant Insurance team is donated backpacks filled with school supplies for those that got a quote with them.

“We were collecting backpacks for local schools in Charlottesville and the surrounding areas. If people got a free quote with us, then we donated a backpack in their name filled with school supplies,” Katie Cox, with Hunter Wyant Insurance, said.

The event had a goal of donating 500 backpacks.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.