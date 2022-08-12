The Women’s Committee of Martha Jefferson Hospital hosts annual pickleball tournament

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Women’s Committee of Martha Jefferson Hospital has partnered with The Greencroft Club to host their 20th Annual Pickleball Tournament.

All of the proceeds will support hospital programs that fight breast cancer and advance women’s health.

“This will be the first year that pickleball part of it, but the cool part about the pickleball piece is it allows you to have everyone play in a community, which we’re really really excited about,” Jason Grigg, with the Greencroft Club, said.

The event will be held September 23-24 at The Greencroft Club, and registration can be found (link here).

Attendees are encouraged to wear pink.

