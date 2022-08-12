UVA holds panel to discuss the lasting legacies of August 2017

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Some experts at UVA are working together to help make sense of what happened in 2017 and what we can do now to make sure it never happens again.

Thursday the University of Virginia held a discussion to clear up the past, and future legacies of August 2017.

Five years ago, on August 11 UVA’s lawn was flooded with white supremacists carrying lit torches. It was an alarming event and UVA professors now say that was neither the beginning or the end of this tragedy.

“How were we surprised? And how is it possible that with everything we knew,” Slate senior editor Dahlia Lithwick said.

Lithwick lived in Charlottesville in 2017. She says at that time, she had been there for 18 years.

“August 11 and 12th were formative in ways that I’m quite frankly still grappling with,” Lithwick said.

Lithwick says August 11th was not the first time she saw proud boys with torches or KKK hoods invading her city.

“By the time August 12 happened, it was becoming almost a familiar thing that folks were coming to town, largely outsiders,” Lithwick said.

While not a surprise, UVA professors say it was not what they expected. Micah Schwartzman directs the UVA School of Law’s Karsh Center for Law and Democracy.

“We were not legally equipped to deal with with an arms protest. Our police were not prepared for that,” Schwartzman said.

He says that’s where the confusion and need for a webinar like the one on Thursday comes in.

“It was so hard for people to wrap their minds around what they we’re seeing, we couldn’t even find the right words to describe what was what was happening. At least I think now, we’re able to do that,” Schwartzman said.

Professors says there’s room for the law to play a role in what happened in the past in Charlottesville and how we remember it in the future.

“It’s also how people have approached the system and what they’re willing to do to build capacity, you know, for communities to work with lawyers and lawyers to work with the funders that actually need to do this kind of action,” UVA history professor and director of the Jewish Studies Program James Loeffler said.

With UVA’s August 11 webinar we take away some legacies from 2017, which means we must continue looking at the prehistory to understand the relevance of what happened and change what we need to do moving forward.

