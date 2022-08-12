Advertise With Us
Back On Track
UVA Health says COVID hospitalizations have plateaued

Outside of the UVA Medical Center emergency room
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health says it currently has 34 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, with 6 in the intensive care unit.

It says the number of hospitalizations has been plateauing in the last few weeks.

The patients are made up of people in the hospital for COVID symptoms, as well as those who tested positive while being treated for something else.

“A lot of the patients now are coming in for maybe another condition, and we discover that they happen to have COVID as well,” CEO of UVA Health Wendy Horton said.

UVA says that the current dominant strain is still the BA.5 variant, making up 85% of cases.

