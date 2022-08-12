Advertise With Us
Trending Much Drier and Less Hot

Comfortable August Temperatures
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:06 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Trending a lot drier and cooler today and this weekend! A preview of September. Temperatures will be below average for this time of year into next week.

The next storm system arrives by Sunday night and especially Monday and Tuesday with the next best shower, downpour and thunder chances.

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny. Less hot and much drier air mass arrives with a northeast breeze. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Friday night: A moonlit sky and cooler overnight. Patchy fog with lows in the 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance. Lows lower 60s.

Monday: Showers and thunder likely. Mostly cloudy with highs in the 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly to partly cloudy with a shower and thunderstorm. Highs in the 70s. Lows lower 60s.

Wednesday: Shower chance. Partly sunny. Highs upper 70s. Lows lower 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs near 80 degrees.

