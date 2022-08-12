Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Susan Bro, mother of Heather Heyer reflects on 5 years post-August 12th

Heather Heyer Way sign
Heather Heyer Way sign
By Dominga Murray
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s been exactly 5 years since since the Unite the Right Rallies in Charlottesville.

While protesting white supremacy, Heather Heyer’s life was taken, and many more were injured.

Heather Heyer’s mother, Susan Bro, is looking back at the legacy of activism her daughter left behind. Bro has spent these past few years honoring her daughter with a foundation in her name.

“We gave out over $50,000 in scholarships in five years, and those were all given to young people who had already demonstrated their activism and wanted further education to continue their activism for positive social change,” Bro said.

Bro says the foundation is no longer accepting donations, and that it’s turning a corner.

“We thank the community for their previous support, and we thank them tremendously for the endowment that has been built and that endowment will remain of the community. We’ll have that announcement within the next week or so,” Bro said. “Heather has become the focus point for many in Charlottesville, but I’m glad to see that the community is soldiering on and commemorating the weekend with a number of events that don’t have anything to do her.”

This is a shift in heart posture, Bro says she welcomes.

“It’s time to let it go, Heather’s story is now five years old. The focus moving forward should be on systemic change, and on a more equitable world for everyone,” Bro said.

