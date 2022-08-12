Spam calls claiming to be hospitals on the rise

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is a new type of spam call that might have you thinking that your loved one is in the hospital.

UVA Health assures that they would never ask for your personal information, and to trust your gut if you encounter one of these calls.

“The general rule of thumb is that people should trust their instincts. If you get a call from out of the blue from somebody who’s claiming to be from UVA health or any other health entity, trust your instincts. If it seems suspicious, end the call and call us back at our phone number,” Public Information Officer Eric Swensen said. “If we do have some reason to call we’re not gonna call looking for personal information, immediate payment, or anything like that.”

Martha Jefferson also says it would not misuse its trust from their patients, and encourages caution in relation to any suspicious calls.

“Sentara Healthcare is very concerned that imposters or scammers use its good name to take advantage of vulnerable patients and caregivers,” Brand Management Consultant Alyssa Pacheco said.

If you receive a suspicious call of this nature, notify the hospital, and remain calm. Hospital officials will never call you to ask for sensitive information.

To file a report, you can contact Virginia Attorney General Miyares’s Consumer Protection by phone at (800) 552-9963, or by email at consumer@oag.state.va.us

