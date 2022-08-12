Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Spam calls claiming to be hospitals on the rise

Cell Phone
Cell Phone(Pixabay)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is a new type of spam call that might have you thinking that your loved one is in the hospital.

UVA Health assures that they would never ask for your personal information, and to trust your gut if you encounter one of these calls.

“The general rule of thumb is that people should trust their instincts. If you get a call from out of the blue from somebody who’s claiming to be from UVA health or any other health entity, trust your instincts. If it seems suspicious, end the call and call us back at our phone number,” Public Information Officer Eric Swensen said. “If we do have some reason to call we’re not gonna call looking for personal information, immediate payment, or anything like that.”

Martha Jefferson also says it would not misuse its trust from their patients, and encourages caution in relation to any suspicious calls.

“Sentara Healthcare is very concerned that imposters or scammers use its good name to take advantage of vulnerable patients and caregivers,” Brand Management Consultant Alyssa Pacheco said.

If you receive a suspicious call of this nature, notify the hospital, and remain calm. Hospital officials will never call you to ask for sensitive information.

To file a report, you can contact Virginia Attorney General Miyares’s Consumer Protection by phone at (800) 552-9963, or by email at consumer@oag.state.va.us

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
ACPD provides update on missing sisters
Orange Co. Pitbull on the road to recovery after found abandoned in middle of road
Orange Co. Pitbull on the road to recovery after found abandoned
Charlottesville police (FILE)
CPD investigating shooting near Tonsler Park
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
Founder and Head-Brewer of Neon Culture Brewing Corey Hoffman
Neon Culture Brewing will be the first Black-owned brewery in Charlottesville

Latest News

Davenport home after fire
Crozet family’s home catches fire on Old Trail Drive
Heather Heyer Way sign
Susan Bro, mother of Heather Heyer reflects on 5 years post-August 12th
The Wildlife Center of Virginia released two bald eagles at Lake Anna.
Two bald eagles released at Lake Anna State Park
pickleball tournament
The Women’s Committee of Martha Jefferson Hospital hosts annual pickleball tournament