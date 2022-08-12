Pleasant and Less Humid August Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A pleasant and less humid air mass has settled in across the Mid-Atlantic, giving us an early preview of September. Comfortably cool overnight with lows in the 50s. Sunny and pleasant Saturday, with daytime highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. More clouds will arrive on Sunday, with highs in the 70s. Some late day showers are possible.

The next storm system arrives by Sunday night and especially Monday into Tuesday with the next best chance of rain and some storms. Temperature through next week, will remain below average for August.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Patchy fog. Lows in the 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

Sunday: Turning cloudy. Late day showers possible. Highs upper 70s.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, some showers. Lows lower 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Showers, some storms. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly to partly cloudy with a shower and thunderstorm. Highs in the 70s. Lows lower 60s.

Wednesday: Shower chance. Partly sunny. Highs upper 70s. Lows lower 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs near 80. Lows around 60.

Friday: Sun and clouds, chance of storms. Highs low 80s.

