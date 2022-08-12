Crozet family’s home catches fire on Old Trail Drive

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Crozet family of 3 lost their home to a fire that broke out close to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, August 11.

The fire started in the garage, reaching a propane tank which exploded and caused the flames to engulf the rest of the home.

The Davenports are safe and staying with friends, and while their dog and turtles made it out, their cat unfortunately passed away.

They said they are not comfortable with going on camera, but they allowed their neighbor, a close family friend, to speak on their behalf.

“It’s really just amazing and seeing how communities come together and so quickly to help people in need. People have been asking what can be done to help, and if the Davenports need anything. People support each other in their neighborhoods and even if they’re people that you don’t know, it doesn’t matter. It means a lot, especially to the Davenports,” neighbor, Laura Mesher said.

If you are interested in helping, click this link to donate to the Davenport family.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.