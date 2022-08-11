Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Virginia Infrastructure Academy teams up with Virginia community colleges

Virginia community colleges are pairing up with the Virginia Infrastructure Academy to replicate training programs.(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Infrastructure Academy is creating training programs for 23 colleges in the commonwealth.

The aim is to train thousands of workers to rebuild Virginia’s roads and bridges. Specifically, VIA hopes to see more than 35,000 qualified workers come out of these programs within the next five years.

“It was business coming to us and saying, ‘How can we work together to build a solution to train, you know, tens of thousands of workers?’” Randall Stamper said. “The infrastructure workforce now is, you know, it was graying and it’s going to be retiring in droves.”

