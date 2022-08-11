UVA holds extended bell tolling, moment of silence to mark events of Aug. 2017

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The bells tolled at the University of Virginia Chapel Thursday, August 11, marking a moment of silence to remember the events that took place five years ago.

“Having everyone, especially in the president’s office in Madison Hall, come out and sit, reflect in silence and then listen to bells provides a moment for that recollection and time to honor those lives lost those people hurt,” Matt Weber, senior advisor to UVA President Jim Ryan, said.

Weber joined faculty on the steps of Madison Hall, across from the UVA Rotunda, as many are look back at the events surrounding Aug. 12, 2017.

“I was looking out over the street, seeing people stop, looking up at the bells, listening with their head down, and I think this was a really important moment for UVA in Charlottesville to be able to know that with this moment of silence with the bells ringing that we should always stop and reflect and never forget what happened,” Weber said.

This event is one of many happening around Charlottesville to give people a chance to heal.

“Whether it’s the ringing of the bells, or whether it’s all sorts of talks and art exhibits that are happening today at UVA and across town,” Weber said. “People can pause, look back, and remember what happened and see how it affected them personally and see how we can move together as a better community.”

