Trending Drier and Cooler

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a stormy Wednesday afternoon and evening, today there will be a lingering shower and thunderstorm as a summer cold front advances across the region.

A secondary cold front will arrive late tonight. That front will usher in much drier and less hot conditions Friday and into the weekend.

Tracking the next storm system due in early next week. Showers, downpours and a few thunderstorms return. Along with below average mid August temperatures.

Thursday: A scattered shower/storm. Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Still humid.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

Friday and Saturday: Mostly sunny. Dry and comfortable. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Monday and Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunder developing. Highs upper 70s. Lows low to mid 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Perhaps a a leftover shower chance. Highs upper 70s.

