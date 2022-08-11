Pleasant and Less Humid Days Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A pleasant and much less humid air mass is ahead for Friday and the weekend. Temperatures Thursday were lower, in the wake of a cold front. A secondary cold front will approach and move across the region overnight and early Friday. Some cloudiness and a few spotty showers with this front. In it’s wake, skies return mostly sunny and a big drop in the humidity as drier air arrives. High pressure building down form the Great Lakes will bring a pleasant and less humid air mass right through the weekend. Daytime highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and overnight lows in the 50s. A little Summer Treat!

The next next storm system due in early next week. Showers, downpours and a few thunderstorms return. Along with below average mid August temperatures.

Tonight: Clouds increase. Spotty showers late. Lows in the 60s.

Friday: Early clouds, then sunny, less humid, nice. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Saturday: Sunny and nice. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Monday and Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunder developing. Highs upper 70s. Lows low to mid 60s.

Wednesday: Clearing skies. Highs around 80. Lows low 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 80s.

