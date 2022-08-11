Advertise With Us
Back On Track
GCSO: 2 charged with murder in connection with Ruckersville shooting

Greene County Sheriff's Office (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says two people are charged in connection with a homicide investigation.

GCSO announced Thursday, August 11, that it had received a 911 call from the Ruckersville area yesterday. Responding deputies reportedly found 54-year-old Dwight W. Roach dead from a single gunshot wound.

Investigators have charged both 32-year-old Daniel Emmett Roberts of Orange County and 28-year-old Allen Michael Shifflett of Charlottesville with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The sheriff’s office says Roberts and Shifflett are both being held without bond at Central Virginia Regional Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Captain Kevin Freid at (434)566-2813.

