Congregate Charlottesville raising money for August 12th victims

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In wake of the fifth anniversary of the 2017 Unite the Right rallies, one Charlottesville non profit is working to raise money for those impacted.

Congregate Charlottesville is asking for donations to support the medical expenses, therapy, and other needs of survivors.

“Many of the survivors have long-term ailments as a direct result of the attacks on August 11 and 12. Therefore, as a community, we need to have also a long-term commitment to these courageous folks who put themselves on the line,” Co-President of Congregate Charlottesville Christina Rivera said.

In September, Congregate Charlottesville will open applications to receive the funds.

