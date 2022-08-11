Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Blue Ridge Florist & Gift Shop celebrates 50th year under new ownership

Blue Ridge Florist & Gift Shop Celebrates 50 years under new ownership.
Blue Ridge Florist & Gift Shop Celebrates 50 years under new ownership.(WHSV)
By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After 50 years, one Valley resident has passed on her passion for flowers and business to another as Blue Ridge Florist & Gift Shop reopened earlier this month.

Blue Ridge Florist was opened by Shelby Sellars, who closed the shop on Main Street at the end of May.

It just so happened that the owner of Mount Jackson floral shop ‘Vase and Vine’, Jennifer Phillips, saw the opportunity to take over the location and open her second store.

Through Sellars and Phillips’ collaboration, Jennifer and her husband Dale bought the shop on July 1 and quickly began remodeling while continuing to provide pickups and deliveries.

They have begun to incorporate new facets of the business, like a total revamp of social media.

“We have pulled in things into the gift shop that is made by local artisans like wood lathe bowls or pencil drawings by Bruce Dellinger who is a paraplegic who lives down in the Timberville area. So that one thing that we’re adding to the store is local artisan crafts,” Phillips said.

Jennifer and Dale both work full-time jobs in Mt. Jackson on top owning of the two flower shops, but say they have a passion for serving members of the community.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Orange Co. Pitbull on the road to recovery after found abandoned in middle of road
Orange Co. Pitbull on the road to recovery after found abandoned
Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
ACPD provides update on missing sisters
Charlottesville police (FILE)
CPD investigating shooting near Tonsler Park
Founder and Head-Brewer of Neon Culture Brewing Corey Hoffman
Neon Culture Brewing will be the first Black-owned brewery in Charlottesville
A sign marks the water line from 2002 near Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area,...
More human remains discovered as drought dries Lake Mead

Latest News

UVA President Jim Ryan (FILE)
UVA Pres. Ryan releases statement on anniversary of Aug. 12th
Teachers discuss a variety of issues ahead of the 2022-23 school year.
Teacher Roundtable: From safety to virtual learning, educators explain what it’s like to walk in their shoes
Charlottesville reflects on Aug. 12
Congregate Charlottesville raising money for August 12th victims
(FILE)
Mental health resources for Aug. 12th anniversary