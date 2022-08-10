Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Woman charged after 20-month-old dies from brain trauma, burns, arrest report says

Hydia Hamilton-Smith, 23, is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on charges of child endangerment. (Source: WXIX)
By Chancelor Winn and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – A Cincinnati woman was arrested Friday after a 20-month-old child with serious injuries died at a hospital.

Hydia Hamilton-Smith, 23, is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on charges of child endangerment.

According to an arrest report, Hamilton-Smith abused the boy at an apartment, leaving him with substantial physical injuries including facial trauma and extensive burns. The boy also had bruising and brain trauma due to lack of oxygen, the arrest report reads.

EMS transported the boy to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital while he was in cardiac arrest. He died at the hospital.

Officials did not clarify the relationship between Hamilton-Smith and the child.

Hamilton-Smith is being held on a $500,000 bond. She is expected in court on Aug. 15.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office declined to comment until a grand jury decides whether to indict Hamilton-Smith.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Orange Co. Pitbull on the road to recovery after found abandoned in middle of road
Orange Co. Pitbull on the road to recovery after found abandoned
Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
ACPD provides update on missing sisters
Charlottesville police (FILE)
CPD investigating shooting near Tonsler Park
Founder and Head-Brewer of Neon Culture Brewing Corey Hoffman
Neon Culture Brewing will be the first Black-owned brewery in Charlottesville
Glenn Youngkin
Youngkin appointee resigns after remarks about Civil War

Latest News

This photo released Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, by the Albuquerque Police Department shows Muhammad...
Suspect in Albuquerque Muslim killings denies involvement
A California doctor is accused of poisoning her husband.
Doctor accused of poisoning husband with Drano, attorney says
FILE - Former national security adviser John Bolton gestures while speaking at the Center for...
Iranian operative charged in plot to murder John Bolton
A potential hate crime incident is being investigated in Washington D.C. (WUSA, PROVIDED...
GRAPHIC: Same-sex couple says they were attacked, blamed for monkeypox