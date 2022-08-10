Advertise With Us
Back On Track
VSP respond to Interstate 64 accident

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A crash on Interstate 64 at the 108 Mile Marker near Crozet occurred around 7 a.m., Wednesday, August 10.

Virginia State Police say a Toyota SUV hauling a camper was headed eastbound when it ran off the road and overturned.

Traffic was disrupted while crews cleaned up the site and one minor injury was reported.

