VSP respond to Interstate 64 accident

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A crash on Interstate 64 at the 108 Mile Marker near Crozet occurred around 7 a.m., Wednesday, August 10.

Virginia State Police say a Toyota SUV hauling a camper was headed eastbound when it ran off the road and overturned.

Traffic was disrupted while crews cleaned up the site and one minor injury was reported.

