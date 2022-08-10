Severe Weather and Flood Threat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An August cold front will slowly arrive today into Thursday. Our latest heat wave ends today as showers, downpours and thunderstorms form. A few storms may turn severe!

There’s an isolated damaging wind risk and flood threat this afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms will also produce frequent lightning. The large hail and tornado risk is very low, if not zero chance.

A lingering shower and thunderstorm will form Thursday as the actual cold front passes by.

Trending much drier and less hot Friday and this weekend. The weekend weather will be some of the nicest of the summer!

Wednesday: Sunshine will give way to increasing chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Highs in the humid mid 80s to lower 90s.

Wednesday overnight: Showers and storms exit. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Thursday: Scattered shower/storm. Partly sunny. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Friday and Saturday: Sunshine with a dry air mass. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows mid to upper 50s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and dry. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Monday and Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower/storm chance. Highs lower 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.