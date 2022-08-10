Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Passing Showers/ Storm Thursday. Nice Friday and Weekend Ahead

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some heavy showers and storms impacted the region Wednesday afternoon. Some additional showers or storm will linger through tonight. This activity in advance of a slow moving Summer cold front, which will push through Thursday morning and early afternoon. During this time, some clouds with a few passing showers or isolated storm. Not as hot, but still humid. A secondary cold front early Friday morning, will usher in a less humid and pleasant air mass for Friday and this weekend. Daytime highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and overnight lows in the 50s. A little Summer Treat!

Tonight: Showers and storms, mainly before midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Thursday: Scattered shower/storm. Partly sunny. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Friday and Saturday: Sunshine, less humid and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows mid to upper 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Monday and Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower/storm chance. Highs lower 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs low to mid 80s.

