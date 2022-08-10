Mental health resources for ‘Unite the right rally’ anniversary

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People may be experiencing a variety of emotions in connection with the events of August 11 and 12, 2017.

Region Ten Community Services Board wants to help prepare people for any triggers they might have.

“It’s also a time to make sure that we’re taking care of ourselves and noticing how we’re feeling going into an anniversary weekend with a lot of significance like this one,” Joanna Jennings said.

To help people who feel overwhelmed by the anniversary, Jennings says help is a phone call away: Region Ten has a 24/7 emergencies services hotline.

“That will help anyone who’s in need of psychiatric services and crisis services to access the most appropriate services more quickly,” Jennings said.

Some people may experience symptoms of PTSD.

“A victim of trauma might redirect some of their overwhelming emotions toward others, such as family and friends, because these kind of unresolved emotions are bubbling beneath the surface,” Jennings said.

Jennings says there are approaches that can help: “Often just naming what you’re experiencing, naming the emotion that you’re experiencing, is a very helpful first step, and taking care of yourself,” she said. “The events of that summer are also part of the longer history of racial oppression in Charlottesville and Anniversaries are a time to focus on healing and recovery both at the individual and community level.”

Anyone experiencing a psychiatric emergency can call Region Ten at 434-972-1800.

Another resource is NAMI is the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Nami holds support groups every Thursday from 6-7:30 PM, for family and loved ones of those with mental health problems.

The 1st and 3rd Thursdays are held at the Center at Belvedere, while 2nd and 4th are held on ZOOM. All meetings free and open to public.

For more information visit NAMIblueridge.org.

