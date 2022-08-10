Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Mental health resources for ‘Unite the right rally’ anniversary

unite the right rally
unite the right rally(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People may be experiencing a variety of emotions in connection with the events of August 11 and 12, 2017.

Region Ten Community Services Board wants to help prepare people for any triggers they might have.

“It’s also a time to make sure that we’re taking care of ourselves and noticing how we’re feeling going into an anniversary weekend with a lot of significance like this one,” Joanna Jennings said.

To help people who feel overwhelmed by the anniversary, Jennings says help is a phone call away: Region Ten has a 24/7 emergencies services hotline.

“That will help anyone who’s in need of psychiatric services and crisis services to access the most appropriate services more quickly,” Jennings said.

Some people may experience symptoms of PTSD.

“A victim of trauma might redirect some of their overwhelming emotions toward others, such as family and friends, because these kind of unresolved emotions are bubbling beneath the surface,” Jennings said.

Jennings says there are approaches that can help: “Often just naming what you’re experiencing, naming the emotion that you’re experiencing, is a very helpful first step, and taking care of yourself,” she said. “The events of that summer are also part of the longer history of racial oppression in Charlottesville and Anniversaries are a time to focus on healing and recovery both at the individual and community level.”

Anyone experiencing a psychiatric emergency can call Region Ten at 434-972-1800.

Another resource is NAMI is the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Nami holds support groups every Thursday from 6-7:30 PM, for family and loved ones of those with mental health  problems. 

The 1st and 3rd Thursdays are held at the Center at Belvedere, while 2nd and 4th are held on ZOOM.  All meetings free and open to public.

For more information visit NAMIblueridge.org.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Orange Co. Pitbull on the road to recovery after found abandoned in middle of road
Orange Co. Pitbull on the road to recovery after found abandoned
Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
ACPD provides update on missing sisters
Charlottesville police (FILE)
CPD investigating shooting near Tonsler Park
Founder and Head-Brewer of Neon Culture Brewing Corey Hoffman
Neon Culture Brewing will be the first Black-owned brewery in Charlottesville
Glenn Youngkin
Youngkin appointee resigns after remarks about Civil War

Latest News

stock
VSP respond to Interstate 64 accident
Biden signs PACT Act
President Biden signs PACT Act into law
The Charlottesville, UVA, Albemarle County ECC
Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle ECC using new 911 technology
Superintendent Doug Straley greets students inside Louisa County High School.
First day of school in Louisa County