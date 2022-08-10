Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

First day of school in Louisa County

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students are heading back to class in Louisa County.

Moss-Kuckols Elementary School welcomed students back Tuesday, August 9, the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Superintendent Doug Straley went around the schools to check in with students as the academic year kicks off.

“It’s all about R cubed for us: Resetting, reconnecting, revolutionizing education, and just resetting our mindset coming out of survival mode, reconnecting with everyone,” the superintendent said.

Straley says the community has really come together to support the school division.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Orange Co. Pitbull on the road to recovery after found abandoned in middle of road
Orange Co. Pitbull on the road to recovery after found abandoned
Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
ACPD provides update on missing sisters
Charlottesville police (FILE)
CPD investigating shooting near Tonsler Park
Founder and Head-Brewer of Neon Culture Brewing Corey Hoffman
Neon Culture Brewing will be the first Black-owned brewery in Charlottesville
Glenn Youngkin
Youngkin appointee resigns after remarks about Civil War

Latest News

The Charlottesville, UVA, Albemarle County ECC
Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle ECC using new 911 technology
Greene County Circuit Court Clerk's Office
Petition circulating to recall Greene Co. Circuit Court Clerk
The Virginia Department of Health is regularly updating its website with monkeypox cases in the...
Tracking monkeypox cases in Virginia
Sergeant Thomas Robertson, right, and Officer Jacob Fracker, left, posted this photograph of...
Feds ask probation for ex-police officer who stormed Capitol