First day of school in Louisa County

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students are heading back to class in Louisa County.

Moss-Kuckols Elementary School welcomed students back Tuesday, August 9, the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Superintendent Doug Straley went around the schools to check in with students as the academic year kicks off.

“It’s all about R cubed for us: Resetting, reconnecting, revolutionizing education, and just resetting our mindset coming out of survival mode, reconnecting with everyone,” the superintendent said.

Straley says the community has really come together to support the school division.

