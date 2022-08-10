ACPS teachers preparing for upcoming school year

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is gearing up for the start of the academic year.

New teachers received some hands-on training early Wednesday, August 10, at Lakeside Middle School.

“I’m super excited about it, being able to go into the classroom, hitting the ground running, and letting students know that they have a cheerleader in their corner and letting them know that they also do have a voice and they can make an impact just like I’m making an impact on their life,” Tamira Weaver said.

Weaver will be teaching at Agnor-Hurt Elementary School. It’s her first year teaching and she says she chose ACPS for its responsive classrooms.

The first day of school in Albemarle County is Wednesday, Aug. 24.

