Scattered Storms Wednesday PM and Evening - Isolated Severe Threat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An approaching Summer cold front will approach and move across the region Wednesday, quickly followed by another Thursday. Warm and humid conditions with more scattered afternoon and evening storms developing Wednesday. Isolated severe thunderstorms possible. Localized damaging winds and flooding will be the primary threat. Along with frequent lightning. A secondary cold front on Thursday could still trigger a shower or storm, but this front, will lower the humidity by Thursday night and make for a nice change of the air mass.

Friday and this weekend, are looking very nice. Much lower humidity and daytime highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and overnight lows in the 50s. A little Summer Treat!

Tonight: Early showers fade. Partly cloudy, patchy fog, mild and muggy. Lows in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop. Isolated severe risk. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Lows near 70.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. Lingering shower/thunder risk. Not as hot. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Friday and Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice. Cooler and less humid. Highs lower 80s. Lows in the more refreshing mid to upper 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Monday: Partly sunny with a scattered shower/storm returning. Highs lower 80s. Lows low 60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs low 80s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.