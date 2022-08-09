Sanker takes to the practice field for UVA Football

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Football Team is in its second week of practice.

The Cavaliers have a couple of locals on the team, including Jonas Sanker, who played in the prep ranks at the Covenant School.

Sanker played in nine games last year as a true freshman at UVA. His teammates say he has a bright future, and Sanker is looking to capitalize on his talent.

The rising second year is fully healthy and glad to be back on the field after missing spring practice so that he could recover from a shoulder injury.

“There’s a lot of competition, a lot of guys holding each other accountable. Definitely excited to see what we can do this season,” Sanker said.

Sanker got a taste of ACC football last year, playing at defensive back.

“It was good for me to get a feel for what it looks like,” he said. “A lot of the older guys helping me learn and getting adjusted to this new style of play.”

Sanker was a star running back and quarterback at Covenant. He accounted for 57 touchdowns his final season, helping to lead the Eagles to back-to-back state championships.

Sanker says the jump to college football is a big leap.

“Understanding not just what I’m doing, but what’s going on around me,” he said. “Just being aware of where my help is, and what the offense is trying to scheme against you.”

“Jonas is a great athlete. He’s big, he’s strong, he’s physical. He can do pretty much everything. I just see very big potential for him,” teammate Darrius Bratton said.

Sanker says he’s aiming to play a lot this season, and wants to help the Cavaliers win an ACC Championship.

